A.J. Green saga takes another surprising turn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A.J. Green came out of the bye week expecting to make his season debut in week 10, but in a surprise turn of events he never showed up to the practice field on Wednesday.
Right before practice on Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was extremely optimistic when he told reporters, “I do think (A.J. Green) will play on Sunday."
Immediately following practice, after Green never showed, Taylor told reporters that Green’s ankle didn’t feel good enough to practice and downgraded him to “day-to-day.”
Green has yet to play in a game this season in the final year of his contract with the Bengals.
Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley will make his first start of the season on Sunday when the Bengals (0-8) host the Ravens (6-2) at 1 p.m.
