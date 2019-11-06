Aldi’s wildly popular wine, beer, and cheese advent calendars go on sale Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They are the “must have” calendars of the year.
Aldi’s popular drink and food-themed advent calendars go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Shoppers can countdown to Christmas with 24 mini-bottles of wine, as well beer, cheese, and chocolates, stocked in their own advent calendars from the German grocery store chain.
In 2018, calendars sold out immediately at Aldi locations throughout Northeast Ohio. A picture submitted to 19 News shows the line of people outside of the Middleburg Heights location ahead of the calendar release.
A pet treat and toy calendar are also being offered this year.
