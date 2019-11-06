Aldi’s wildly popular wine, beer, and cheese advent calendars go on sale Wednesday

Aldi’s wildly popular wine, beer, and cheese advent calendars go on sale Wednesday
Aldi advent calendars go on sale Nov. 6 (Source: Aldi)
By Chris Anderson | November 6, 2019 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 5:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They are the “must have” calendars of the year.

Aldi’s popular drink and food-themed advent calendars go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

[ Find an Aldi location near you ]

Shoppers can countdown to Christmas with 24 mini-bottles of wine, as well beer, cheese, and chocolates, stocked in their own advent calendars from the German grocery store chain.

Wine Advent Calendar

Who’s ready to drink down, munch down and count down the holidays?! 🍾 🧀 We know how much you loved our Wine Advent Calendars last year, so this year we have increased our supply significantly! 🎊 In stores starting 11/6. Available while supplies last. bit.ly/ALDIadventcalendars

Posted by ALDI USA on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

In 2018, calendars sold out immediately at Aldi locations throughout Northeast Ohio. A picture submitted to 19 News shows the line of people outside of the Middleburg Heights location ahead of the calendar release.

Line at Aldi in 2018
Line at Aldi in 2018 (Source: Provided to WOIO)

A pet treat and toy calendar are also being offered this year.

Give Kipper & Monty a way to count down the days, too! ! Only $5.89. 🐶 Advent Calendars in stores 11/6 while supplies last.

Posted by ALDI USA on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.