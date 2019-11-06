Beshear names transition chair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman announced the first member of their transition team on Wednesday during an event at the Muhammad Ali Center.
J Michael Brown will serve as Beshear’s transition chair.
Beshear claimed victory in Tuesday’s race for Kentucky governor against Matt Bevin.
Bevin has refused to concede but Beshear is moving ahead.
“Last night the election ended, it ended and it’s time to move forward,” he said.
During his speech, Beshear said he will focus on public education, pensions, healthcare and jobs.
