Cincinnati Reds, Live Nation to make ‘major concert announcement’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds and Live Nation plan to make a “major concert announcement” Wednesday.
It starts at 11:30 a.m. at Great American Ball Park in the Reds Hall of Fame Museum.
Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini and former Reds catcher Johnny Bench are expected to speak.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus and Michael Belkin, a senior vice president with Live Nation, also are expected to attend the announcement.
What big act do you think it will be?
Let us know on our Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.