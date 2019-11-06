Columbia Parkway down to one lane starting Nov. 11, city says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Drivers who use Columbia Parkway should plan for heavy traffic beginning in November.
That is when the city will begin its stabilization project of the hillside up-slope from the parkway, meaning lane closures and delays.
Starting Nov. 11, according to the city, two of the three westbound lanes west of Delta Avenue will close.
The westbound curb lane will be kept closed between Mount Adams and Torrence Parkway as well.
Eastbound lanes will remain open.
The city encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, including Riverside Drive, which recently reopened after a $4.7 million repair and resurfacing project.
The two-year project aims to stabilize 12 landslide-prone locations along a two-mile stretch of Central Parkway, from Bains Street beneath Mount Adams past Torrence Parkway in East Walnut Hills.
Work will continue through summer 2021.
