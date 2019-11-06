Coroner: Wife, husband dead in Springdale murder-suicide

SPRINGDALE (FOX19) - A Springdale couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Rosemary Barnett, 76, died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center from an apparent suicide, a coroner’s report shows.
Her husband, Phillip Barnett, also 76, died from an apparent homicide, the report states.
Police said in a news release the couple was found in their Harcout Drive home about 1:51 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to the home to conduct a “well-being check,” police wrote.
Springdale investigators could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning to discuss the coroner’s findings or to provide us with an update on their investigation.
On Tuesday, they said they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman on the main floor with a single gunshot wound.
She was flown to the hospital via AirCare, where police said she was in critical condtiion.
Police said they were not looking for any other people involved in the case, and there was no danger to residents.
