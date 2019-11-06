Dayton officer shot in line of duty Monday to be taken off life support, police say

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Dayton police detective shot Monday night while executing a drug-related search warrant will be taken off life support, according to the Dayton Police Department.
Det. Jorge DelRio remained on advanced life support at Grandview Medical Center Wednesday evening, but the department characterized his injuries as ‘tragically not survivable’ in a tweet released around 3 p.m.
The 55-year-old detective has served on the Dayton police force for 30 years and is part of a DEA task force.
The department plans to make a formal announcement when he succumbs to his injuries.
“It's been noted numerous times over the past few days, by myself and his brothers at the Drug Enforcement Administration, what an outstanding Police Detective and TFO Agent Jorge DelRio has been for the past three decades,” Police Chief Richard Biehl said in a statement released Wednesday. “His contributions to the community and to saving lives by trying to rid the streets of Dayton and beyond from harmful, illegal drugs are well-known in the local and regional law enforcement community.”
He will continue his legacy of giving upon his death by being an organ donor, Biehl added.
DelRio was shot as he and other officers served a drug-related search warrant.
Four men are now held at the Montgomery County Jail facing federal charges in connection with the incident. A juvenile also taken into custody was released without being charged.
DelRio and other officers and agents encountered them when they arrived at the residence in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road just before 7 p.m. Monday. He was shot in the basement of the house.
