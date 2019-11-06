FC Cincinnati holds grand opening of new training center in Milford

MILFORD (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati will host a grand opening celebration Wednesday morning for their brand-new state-of-the-art Mercy Health Training Center in Milford.
It begins at 11 a.m. off U.S. 50 near Interstate 275.
Construction on the facility began back in August 2018.
The $30 million, 24-acre space includes three full-size, lighted soccer fields, large locker rooms, a full service kitchen, players lounge, and sports performance areas, which includes an athletic training suite and hydrotherapy plunge pool.
The Major League Soccer team will be housed in a 30,0000 square-foot building next to the soccer fields.
FCC Academy teams will utilize a separate 4,000 square-foot space of the building.
The layout is designed to encourage interaction between academy players and professionals. The goal is to inspire those working hard to earn a place on the FC Cincinnati first team.
The site’s master plan also calls for a 500-seat covered stadium to host scrimmages and FCC Academy games, as well as to support the regional youth soccer movement.
