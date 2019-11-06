First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Rain and snow on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start your Wednesday morning out with some fog around the area as temperatures climb into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon with the sun and cloud mix.
All eyes on the big temp drop for Thursday as temperatures start out in the mid 40s and will fall into the 30s by early evening. Look for rain for a good portion of the day early on Thursday starting in the morning through the early afternoon, then afternoon snow showers set up into early evening. Most of the snow will melt on impact, but we could see a grassy accumulation.
Then very cold air settles in Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 30s Friday and low 40s Saturday. Most of the weekend looks dry but heads up, a big arctic blast with some prolong colder air in the 30s working in for next week.
