LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19/AP) - Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s campaign asking for recanvass of vote totals that show him losing reelection bid.
The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office confirmed the request Wednesday afternoon.
Current and outgoing Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she forwarded the request to the State Board of Elections and reminded them of the recanvass procedures.
“Integrity in our elections processes is crucial, and Kentuckians deserve to know that their votes are properly counted and tabulated," Grimes said.
Officials say the county boards of elections will convene Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass.
They say once the recanvass is complete, the county boards of elections will file their recanvass reports with the secretary of state.
The request seeks a recanvass of all precincts in all Kentucky counties.
Unofficial vote totals currently show Bevin 5,189 votes behind his oppenent, current Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Wednesday morning, Beshear held a press conference moving forward with the unofficial vote totals that show him as the winner of the gubernatorial race.
He along with running-mate Jacqueline Coleman announced the first member of their transition team during an event at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.
