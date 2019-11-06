KY governor’s race is too close to call, AP says

There is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky, but according to Ballotpedia, in general elections, “any candidate for state, county, district, or city office can request a recount, with the exception of candidates for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, and General Assembly member. In these latter cases, a candidate who has won at least 25 percent of the votes cast for the successful candidate for the office in question can contest the election, which entails a recount. Candidates are liable for the costs associated with a recount.”