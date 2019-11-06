KY governor’s race is too close to call, AP says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The race for Kentucky governor between Democrat and attorney general Andy Beshear and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is too close to call, according to the AP.
The AP says 100 percent of precincts are reporting, and Beshear has a lead of 4,658 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted.
Beshear led with votes in Kenton and Campbell counties, Bevin won in Boone County.
There is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky, but according to Ballotpedia, in general elections, “any candidate for state, county, district, or city office can request a recount, with the exception of candidates for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, and General Assembly member. In these latter cases, a candidate who has won at least 25 percent of the votes cast for the successful candidate for the office in question can contest the election, which entails a recount. Candidates are liable for the costs associated with a recount.”
During a speech Tuesday night, Bevin said he is not conceding.
“We want the process to be followed," he said. “The process will be followed. And in the end, we will have the governor who was chosen by the people of Kentucky. And that’s the way the process should work.”
However, Beshear declared victory during his speech in the race against Bevin.
“I stand here tonight grateful to the Commonweath of Kentucky and its voters," he said.
Beshear thanked his family and also acknowledged teachers.
“Public education will be the central priority of my administration. We are going to invest in our public schools because we believe in the next generation of Kentuckians. Our public schools are the foundation of our community. Every kid has the right to get a world class education that opens up every door that they can walk through," he said.
Beshear told all those who didn’t vote for him, he will work hard to earn their trust.
Kentucky is one of two states deciding on governors Tuesday night, Mississippi being the other. Louisiana will vote on a governor later this month.
Outside of the governor’s race, Republican Daniel Cameron was elected as Kentucky attorney general. He is the first African American to win the office.
