Lebanon City Schools places employee on administrative leave

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Lebanon City School District announced they placed an employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation into an accusation made by a booster group.
According to the district, the accusation is financial in nature and does not involve students or taxpayer funds.
“We were recently made aware that one of our employees is under investigation for alleged financial discrepancies with one of our booster groups. We made the decision to place the employee on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The allegations do not involve students or taxpayer funds," Superintendent Todd Yohey said.
The district said they have no further information due to the ongoing investigation.
