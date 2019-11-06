Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash

WAYNE TWP. (FOX19) - A medical helicopter responded to a serious injury crash in Butler County Wednesday morning, dispatchers said.
Two vehicles collided and one of them wound up in a ditch on Hamilton Eaton Road (US 127) and Trenton Oxford Road (Ohio 73) in Wayne Township at 5:45 a.m., they said.
Serious injuries were reported.
Care Flight is on the ground near the crash scene as of 7 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
At least one person is being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, dispatchers tell us.
Fire departments from both Wayne and Milford townshps also are at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
