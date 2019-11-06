Now is the time to prepare your car for winter weather

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - It’s a busy day at Bob Sumerel AAA in Newport as people are getting their vehicles ready to face the cold weather later this week. Now is the time to get your car ready for the turbulent weather we often face here in the Tri-State.
“You need to do this now to keep the maintenance on your car up to date,” explains AAA District Director Todd Cox, “You do not want to have an issue when you’re having issues. You want to make sure that you are ahead of that curve.”
Todd Cox says times have changed in the more than two decades he has worked for AAA. Gone are the days where you had to flag down a Good Samaritan if you were stranded on the side of the road. Now, there’s an app for that!
“We have the tow apps, the AAA apps,” continues Cox, “There are apps the parents can use such as the 360 app to keep an eye on where that phone is and if it’s inside your car you know where you child is or your loved one is but technology is helping us out so much.”
AAA also sells an external battery to charge your cell phone and a hand crank too.
In addition to equipping your vehicle with these items and a few more, you can also do three simple things right now to make sure your car is ready for winter.
“Number one check your tires, check the tire pressure make sure the tires are ok. Number two have your battery checked. The very first cold snap it is just tough on a battery and also have your fluids checked.”
And when it does get cold and you want to warm up the car first, remember that’s more of a comfort thing for you and not as important for the vehicle.
“Really nowadays vehicles when you start them, newer vehicles, within 30 seconds to a minute that vehicle electronic wise and brain wise, it’s ready to go.”
You can also download the free Fox19 Weather App which has a traffic tab with road conditions and an incident report too.
