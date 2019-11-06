Police searching for man 13-year-old girl says followed her after school

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A 13-year-old girl says she was followed by a strange man as she walked home from school on Glenway Avenue Monday.
Now Green Township Police are searching for the man, whose face was caught on security footage of the Donatos Pizza where the girl took refuge.
“Normally when she gets out of school, she’s walking with a group of kids, and they all kind of take the same route,” Crystal, the girl’s mother, told FOX19 NOW.
Monday was different. According to Crystal, her daughter, whose name she did not want to be released, had to stay after school until around 4:45 p.m.
Then she had to walk home by herself.
She chose Glenway Avenue, Crystal says, because it’s a busy road. But as her daughter was getting close to home, she apparently noticed a man across the road trying to get her attention.
Crystal says her daughter told her she’d seen this man before, but this time was different. This time she was walking alone.
“She said she glanced over and saw him giving a hand impression telling her to come here,” Crystal said. “So she said she continued to walk a little bit faster. She says he then crossed the street once he saw her ignoring him.”
The man began to follow Crystal’s daughter. When she started running, he started running too.
The 13-year-old began crying. Then she darted into the Donatos Pizza.
"The workers told her to come over to the side, and then shortly after here comes this man coming in after her,” Crystal explained. “He’s telling the workers he’s coming to get a bag, but he had a bag in his hand, so we know that’s not what you’re coming in there to get. Once he heard my daughter telling the workers that’s who was following me, he kind of darted out.”
Green Township Police were called to the restaurant and took a report. Now they are looking for the man and investigating the girl’s allegations.
Eventually one of the Donatos managers took Crystal’s daughter home.
Crystal says she's just thankful her daughter is okay, though she wants the incident to serve as a warning for other parents, that they need to remind their children to be aware of their surroundings.
“Had my daughter not thought smart, quick, fast, (there’s) no telling what would’ve happened,” Crystal says.
Green Township Police are encouraging anyone who has information about the man pictured above to contact them.
