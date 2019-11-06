Search warrant being executed in Rhoden family murder case, BCI says

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have been serving a search warrant on the Flying W Farm in Pike County since Monday.
According to the BCI, the search warrant involves the Rhoden family murder case.
The farm belongs to 77-year-old Frederika Wagner, who was accused of perjury and obstruction of justice in the massacre.
Her charges were dropped and she has maintained her innocence.
“It was dismissed because I was innocent. They have no evidence against me. I was innocent,” Wagner said outside of court in June.
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern Ohio, on April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Prosecutors accused Wagner of covering up the murders by lying about bulletproof vests she bought online, but her attorneys said a receipt she provided shows she purchased them after the murders, not the night of.
Wagner’s son George “Billy” Wagner III, 47, his wife Angela, 48, and their sons Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, and George Wagner IV, 27, are all charged with aggravated murder and face the possibility of the death penalty.
Rita Newcomb, the mother of Angela Wagner, is charged with with obstructing justice, perjury and three counts of forgery.
Investigators said they are expected to spend the rest of the week on the farm and it will be secured 24-7.
