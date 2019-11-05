Thursday: A First Alert Weather Day, Wet Snow During Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today started off foggy then sunny. Clouds moved into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and a bit later showers arrived. The shower activity will be light and spotty during evening but increase overnight so the morning commute looks wet and cool.
The warmest part of the day will be morning with temperatures in the upper 40s but as a strong cold front moves through the area temperatures will drop and by noon the rain will be changing to a mix of snow and rain. By 5 pm temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
With roads much warmer than freezing and air temperatures dropping below freezing only after the precipitation stops roads will remain wet.
Overnight isolated areas, mainly sheltered from the wind may not dry and isolated icy patches will develop. By dawn Friday temperatures will be in the low 20s and wind chills will be in the teens.
