AJ Green cites ankle injury, says he is not ready to return

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A.J. Green says he does not expect to play Sunday afternoon.
Green was initially expected to play his first game of the season, coming back from an ankle injury, Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. However, Green said Thursday at the Bengals facilities he is not healed and ready to return.
Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli said he did not expect to play Sunday due to swelling in his ankle.
"My ankle is not where I need to be for me to play… my ankle is saying it’s too much and that’s when you have to back off,” Contipelli tweeted from a quote by Green Thursday.
He said he felt swelling in his ankle during walk-through Wednesday and didn’t feel comfortable pushing his limits.
“The biggest thing for me is keep building the strength in it where it can handle a full practice,” Green told Contipelli.
She says he did the most he’s done in practice Monday when he ran routes and participated in individual back-to-backs.
Green says head coach Zac Taylor was made aware of the swelling in his ankle after his weekly press conference, Contipelli says.
