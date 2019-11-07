Birthday vigil held for 15-year-old killed in Sycamore Twp. hotel shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A birthday vigil was held Wednesday night for a shooting victim who died five days before his 16th birthday.
Ja’Quan Howard, 15, was the victim of a shooting at a Hampton Inn that left two people dead and one injured.
The shooting happened at the Hampton Inn on Ronald Reagan Drive during an alleged robbery attempt on Friday, Nov. 1.
Police said three masked men were seen on video, armed and entering the room. Taymar Jones, 20, was the other person killed, and was also one of the suspects.
Jay’s 8-year-old brother said they had a lot of fun together.
“He played football with me and sometimes he would let me play a game with him. I’m going to miss him a lot,” he said.
Friends and family at the vigil said Howard was the type of guy you wanted to be around.
“The Facetime calls. the random texts... he was so goofy. Just rest easy Jay, I love you,” friend Mariah Anderson said.
Jay’s uncle, Shawn Clark, said something must be done to stop the violence.
“Like I said before, the guns are two accessible in the community. It’s bad when you can walk out your doorstep and walk five blocks down and purchase a gun. At 13, 14, 15-years-old. So that’s all we been seeing this year. Somebody has to do something about it,” he said.
Police said two suspects have not been caught.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is still gathering information about this shooting. If you know anything about what happened they want you to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
