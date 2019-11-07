Christmas Nights of Lights opening this weekend at Coney Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Seven weeks from Wednesday, Jolly Old St. Nicholas will be coming down your chimney with lots of gifts for the good girls and boys.
That means it’s time to indulge in all the Christmas traditions.
“I’ve always loved Christmas with parents like I had, my mom the way she decorated,” remembers Dodd King with Titan Light Shows, "She had a village that took up our whole living room. It was just a big thing with us.”
For husband and wife duo Dodd and Kelly King, this is their fourth year being involved in the Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island. Dodd begins welding the light displays in the summer and they arrive here October 1st.
“It’s a logistical nightmare,” laughs Dodd King talking about when they first arrive in October, "Getting employees, and they’re part time people and we start setting up the poles and the structures and going into wiring and of course the network that goes out to it.”
Dodd and Kelly drive here from their home in Tennessee. But after spending the past three years camped out at Coney Island for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, Cincinnati has a special place in their hearts.
“We’ve made a lot of friends and like to go out to eat at all the different places to eat and everything," explains Kelly King. Her husband adds, "We even went on vacation with some friends from up here a couple of years ago. It’s about home for us because we’re here for so long.”
Kelly says the kids need to watch out for the Grinch this year. He’s stealing some of the lights! As for the parents, It may be a good idea to pack the car with some food and drinks in case there is a long line.
”Pizza, donuts, hot chocolate for the kids. Put them in their pajamas when you get home they’re asleep put them in the bed.”
Christmas Nights of Lights will begin Friday at dusk. This weekend only, any person with a military ID will get in free. Otherwise the cost is $6 per person and kids three and under are free. It will be open through January 5th.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.