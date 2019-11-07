Dayton police detective shot in line of duty dies

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Dayton police detective who was shot in the line of duty and gravely wounded while serving a drug-related search warrant earlier this week has died, police announced Thursday.
A news release from the City of Dayton says hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered at the hospital Thursday morning to honor and bid farewell to Det. Jorge Del Rio.
“We (Dayton Police) have not even begun to adjust to a professional and personal life that includes Jorge’s absence. That is even truer for his family, friends and loved ones who were blessed to know Jorge and to benefit from his warm, generous spirit," said the release.
Jorge Del Rio 55, was a 30-year veteran with the Dayton Police Department and a member of a DEA Task Force.
The police department says Del Rio leaves behind his wife Kathy, five daughters, three granddaughters, and another grandchild on the way.
Officials say funeral services are expected to be held next week but no details have been released.
It’s expected law enforcement from throughout the state and nation, as well as elected officials and others, will come to pay their respects at his services.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the city is grateful for Del Rio’s service and heroism.
“In the midst of this pain, we have heard many stories of his kindness, his dedication to service, and his love for this community. The Commission and I hold the Del Rio family in our prayers,” Whaley said
Four men are being held at the Montgomery County Jail facing federal charges in connection with the incident. A juvenile who also was taken into custody was released without being charged.
The men were identified Tuesday as Nathan S. Goddard Jr., 39; Courtney L. Allen, 34; Cahke W. Cortner Sr., 39; and Lionel L. Combs III, 40.
Del Rio and other officers and agents encountered them when they arrived at a residence in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Officers and detectives worked to secure anyone inside the home but, upon going downstairs, agents came under gunfire from a person in the basement, Chief Richard Biehl said.
Del Rio managed to fire his weapon after he was struck, he said. He was the only one shot.
Fellow officers put Del Rio into a cruiser and took him to Grandview Medical Center because it was closest, according to radio traffic released Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.