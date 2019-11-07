Dearborn Co. school growing lunch food for students

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - School lunches just got a makeover at South Dearborn Middle School.
In an effort to promote healthy eating habits, the school held its first “Harvest Event."
“For this event, we harvested Bok choy from both gardens to do a ‘My Way Cafe Asian bowl’ line. Its implemented in the rice, the noodles and we’re testing it out with an Asian slaw too.” said JTM Food Group, representative, Amy McAdams.
Those gardens they picked the greens from are located inside the school.
One is maintained by the lunchroom staff. The other, by a science class.
“What we eat matters. And our choices really do matter when we sit down to eat.” said Tower Garden Rep. Colleen Perfect.
Perfect is one of the many people who worked on this event.
She was a local science teacher for many years. She still works in schools on occasion, but focuses on teaching kids healthy eating habits.
“By having a way to grow our own food and have them be a part of the process, they often want to eat what they grow. And, often, they eat other vegetables in the process. Growing your own food - it just doesn’t get any better than that.” Perfect said.
Authorities with Tower Garden told FOX19 NOW they hope that this program catches on with other schools across the country.
