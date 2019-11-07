Fatal crash closes SB I-75 in Middletown

Midddletown (FOX19) - A fatal crash has southbound Interstate 75 shut down right now in Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at the overpass at the Ohio 122 exit at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, they said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
Rescue crews remain on scene, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
Drivers can exit the highway at Ohio 122 and then get right back on, dispatchers advise.
FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.