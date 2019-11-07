FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain to snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as we look for rain to pick up closer to 7am and stay steady through late morning. Then a quick drop in temperatures will transition us to some afternoon snow showers.
The warmest part of the day will be in the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s but as a strong cold front moves through the area temperatures will drop and by noon the rain will be changing to a mix of snow and rain. By 5 pm temperatures will be in the upper 30s. No worries about slick spots, road surfaces are much warmer so any snow will melt on the pavement and just create wet roads.
Overnight isolated areas, mainly sheltered from the wind may not dry and isolated icy patches will develop. By dawn Friday temperatures will be in the low 20s and wind chills will be in the teens. A daytime high of only 38 Friday.
Then a dry weekend with a huge arctic blast arriving by Tuesday as temperatures will be in the low 30s for highs for a good portion of next week.
