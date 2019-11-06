First official snow, only a trace, First Alert Weather Day Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of Cincinnati’s 2019 - 2020 cold season fell today. To be official it has to be observed at CVG and between 11:39 am and 12:55 pm periods of rain and snow mixed fell there. No accumulation was reported and amounts too small to measure are called trace amounts.
Monday could be a problem and it is a First Alert Weather Day. Another cold front will bring rain early in the day then falling temperatures will change the rain to a mix and then to snow about the time the home bound commute begins, with the snow ending late evening. Temperatures will again plummet and icy patches are possible Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Tonight will be cold. As the sky clears temperatures will drop into the 20s and wind chills for the morning commute will be in the teens.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.