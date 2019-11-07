Former UC athletic director introduced in new role at USC

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - His chair at the University of Cincinnati is not cold yet, but former Bearcat Athletic Director Mike Bohn is already warming up a new chair on the Pacific Coast.
USC introduced Bohn Thursday afternoon as the school’s 9th athletic director in program history.
Sources confirmed to FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman Friday UC’s AD Mike Bohn has been hired by USC.
He says Bohn is already in California, according to his source.
UC athletic department chief revenue officer Brandon Sosna is not considered a candidate to replace Bohn, sources say. Sosna is expected to instead join Bohn at USC.
This isn’t the first time in 2019 the Bearcats lost someone from their sports department to California.
In April Mick Cronin left Cincinnati to become UCLA’s next men’s head basketball coach.
UC and Bohn have not commented.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.