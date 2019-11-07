Here’s when snow arrives Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as we look for rain currently falling across the Tri-State to pick up closer to 7 a.m. and stay steady through late morning.
Then, get ready because temperatures are going to drop fast.
That will transition us into afternoon snow showers.
The warmest part of the day will be this morning.
Temperatures are in the upper 40s right now, but a strong cold front will move through the region this afternoon as temperatures plunge.
By noon, the rain will switch to a wintry mix of snow and rain.
As you make your drive home by 5 p.m., temperatures will only be in the upper 30s.
The air and pavement temperatures will remain warm enough that we will not have to worry about slick spots. Any snow that falls will melt on contact and just add to already-wet roads.
Tonight, isolated icy patches could develop - especially in wide open areas without shelter from the wind.
By dawn Friday, you might want to drag your puffy coat out of the closet.
Temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.
The daytime high Friday will only reach 38 degrees.
We are in for a dry weekend ahead of a huge blast of arctic air by Tuesday.
You might want to keep that puffy coat close.
Daytime highs will only reach the 30s for a good portion of next week.
