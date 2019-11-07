Holiday trains return to Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A tradition for more than 70 years is returning to the Cincinnati Museum Center.
Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday trains opens Friday and runs through Jan. 5.
Many call it a Winter wonderland. The Holiday Junction has been a staple here since 1946.
This year, there will be more than 300 rail cars and 60 locomotives that chug through the display.
Some of the train layouts date back to 1904.
Visitors will be able to get a bird's eye view of the train from an elevated walkway.
This year, there will also be an interactive winter wonderland where you can build a snowman, create footprints in the snow and climb aboard a train, which will take you underneath a snowy garden layout.
Plus, Santa will stop by to visit the kids.
The Cincinnati Museum Center is open 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Admission is $14.50 and free for members.
