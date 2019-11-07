Man shot in back in North Fairmount drive-by

NORTH FAIRMOUNT (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating after a man was found shot in the back in North Fairmount overnight.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting occurred as the victim was walking up Harrison Avenue to his apartment complex, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Officers said a male suspect rolled down the window in a vehicle, shot the victim and took off.
Police are looking for his vehicle, described as a silver Chevy Tahoe.
Further details were not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.