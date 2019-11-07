Police looking for missing Mt. Orab teen

MT. ORAB, Ohio (FOX19) - The Mt. Orab Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 16-year-old.
Police say Harlie Kissee was last seen Nov. 5 at 11 p.m. in Mt. Orab.
She is believed to be traveling in a white 2004 Buick Rainier with Ohio license plate GCX4464 and is possibly in the Amelia area.
If you have any information on Harlie’s whereabouts, contact Officer Ryan Gregory with the Mt. Orab Police Department at 937-444-2281 or the Brown County Communication Center at 937-378-4155.
