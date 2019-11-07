Suspects charge $4,600 on woman’s stolen credit cards, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a two people they say stole a woman’s credit card and used it to by thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
The theft happened Oct. 1 around 12 p.m., police say.
The victim was eating lunch in down town Cincinnati and had her purse hanging on the back of her chair. Police say during that time, the suspect was able to remove the victim’s wallet from her purse.
The suspects then used the victim’s credit cards at numerous stores in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, charging more than $4,600 worth of merchandise before the cards were cancelled, they say.
Police released four pictures of the subjects in hopes of identifying them. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Upchurch at 413-352-5446.
