Want to be a Cincinnati police officer? Department hosting open house

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is hosting an open house for interested candidates.
At the open house, candidates, their friends and family will be able to talk with officers in various departments like Beat Patrol, Investigations, S.W.A.T., and Marine Patrol.
Attendees will also have a opportunity to participate in a physical training obstacle.
The open house will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cincinnati Police Academy located at 800 Evans Street.
The department is also seeking applicants for their police recruit exam that will from until Jan. 31, 2020.
Applicants must be at least 21-years-old at the time of appointment, be a high school graduate or equivalent (GED), and be eligible to work in the U.S. with a valid driver’s license.
You can apply online here.
