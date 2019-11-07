Worker at supported living facility arrested on rape, sexual battery charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A former worker at a supported living facility is under arrest on several rape and sexual battery charges.
Joseph Stanford, 49, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Wednesday night.
Stanford was indicted Oct. 30 by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on four counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery.
He worked as a support provider for Community Support Incorporated. The agency provides services to people with developmental disabilities.
According to the indictment, he’s accused of assaulting the victim from Aug. 2018 to July 2019. It also states the victim was not able to give consent because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.
The document says “Joseph Stanford knew the victim’s ability to appraise the nature of or control his conduct was substantially impaired.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.