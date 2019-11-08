Authorities searching for suspect in Alexandria, Ky triple shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities in Campbell County are searching for a suspect in a triple shooting in Alexandria, Ky.
Hamilton County dispatch confirms that Campbell County dispatch asked them to put out an advisory to be on the lookout for a man with a gun.
Dispatchers were told three people were shot in Alexandria and to be looking for the suspect’s vehicle on the AA Highway.
The vehicle is reportedly a black Ford Focus with Kentucky license plate KY659ZRW.
No word right now on an exact address for the triple shooting, what the circumstances were, or the condition of the victims.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to FOX19 NOW on air and all our digital platforms for the latest developments.
