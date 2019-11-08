Bill cosponsored by US Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, proposes 10-hour school day

“We know that the school day often does not align with work schedules and how difficult it can be for working families to find and afford quality childcare. This voluntary program would help local school districts study and explore ways to help schools keep their facilities open throughout the work day for academic, athletic, or enrichment activities without forcing teachers to work longer hours or work for less pay. This bill also invests in summer programs that provide childcare relief to working families, and a safe and productive environment for students during the summer months.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown