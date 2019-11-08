Bitter cold on your Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Layer on up as temperatures Friday morning will be in the low 20s and while we stay dry it will be very cold with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s. The weekend, while dry we stay cold in the mid 40s on Saturday and a tad warmer in the mid 50s for your Sunday.Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Another cold front will bring rain early in the day then falling temperatures will change the rain to a mix and then to snow about the time the home bound commute begins, with the snow ending late evening.
Temperatures will again plummet and icy patches are possible Monday evening and Tuesday morning.We will have a hard time getting out of the 20s for highs on Tuesday, as lows will dip into the teens.Frank Marzullo
