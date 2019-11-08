Grab your puffy coat: Coldest morning so far this season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Grab your puffy coat, hat and gloves: This is the coldest morning so far this season and even colder temperatures are ahead next week, along with snow.
We’re in the upper teens and low 20s right now across the Tri-State. Wind chills are bitterly cold and gusting in the teens.
As bad as that sounds, it’s not a record-breaker.
Thermometers have dipped lower on this date, to 14 degrees in 1971, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Later, we will only rebound into the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.
The low tonight will slip back into the 20s.
The sun will stick around this weekend as we warm up a bit.
Saturday will bring temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s. Overnight lows will again fall into the 30s.
Be sure to get out and enjoy more sunshine Sunday - that will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-50s.
Chances for showers will return by the afternoon, and there’s a chance they could mix with some snow for Veterans Day on Monday.
With another cold front coming in, Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day.
Expect rain early in the day. The high will be 41 before temperatures take a nosedive.
Rain will change to a wintry mix of rain and snow and then switch to all snow in time for the evening commute home.
Temperatures will plummet to a low of about 20 degrees overnight amid more snow showers.
Icy patches are possible Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Conditions will remain colder-than-normal next week with highs in the upper 20s Tuesday and low 30s Wednesday.
Overnight lows will bottom out in the teens by daybreak Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.