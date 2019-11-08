Hamilton Co. business recycling election signs into sleeping mats for the homeless

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Anderson Twp. business has come up with a way to recycle election campaign signs into sleeping mats for homeless people.
For years, Funky Sunshine has been making and donating mats made out of grocery bags
“We’ve been doing this for 4.5 years so we’ve had a few interesting questions on what we can recycle,” Co-owner Stephanie Zier said. “I would say pet food bags were the weirdest, kitty litter bags... but the election signs are a really smart one.”
The idea to use political signs came from a customer who called the shop on the Wednesday after elections.
“It's a little bit thicker so it's a little bit harder to crochet into the mat but overall you can use thinner strips of it so it goes a little bit further and it's a little bit easier to cut up,” Zier said.
Funky Sunshine asks customers wishing to drop off their political signs to first remove the metal stakes. The store is unable to re-purpose them.
The signs can be dropped off at the store during regular business hours at 6448 Sherman Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.