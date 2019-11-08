Holiday Events underway in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday morning marked 47 days until Christmas, but Cincinnati is already in the holiday spirit.
Though the Macy’s Holiday Tree is already planted — or secured — in place at Fountain Square and the UC Health Ice Skating Rink is hosting skaters, Friday marked the start of three more events.
The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market, Holiday Junction, and Coney Island’s Christmas Nights of Lights will open for holly, jolly business.
Here’s a schedule of where you can deck the halls over the weekend:
- Holiday Junction: Open Friday through Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $14.50 and free for Cincinnati Museum Center members.
- Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market: Open Nov. 8 through Nov 10 at the Duke Energy Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Christmas Nights of Lights: Open Friday at dusk through Jan. 5 at Coney Island. The display costs $6 per person and kids under 3 are free.
You can stop at Fountain Square any time to see the tree, but the official lighting celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 29.
The ice rink at Fountain Square is open through Feb. 15 with the following hours:
Pre-Holiday Hours: Oct. 27 to Dec. 21
- Mon – Thurs: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fri: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sat: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sun: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Holiday Hours: Dec. 22 to Jan. 4
- Mon – Sun: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Post- Holiday Hours: Jan. 5 to Feb. 18
- Mon – Thurs: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fri to Sun: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Exceptions:
- Nov. 21 to 23 – Thanksgiving Break: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Christmas Day – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Jan. 21 – MLK Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 18 – Presidents day: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
