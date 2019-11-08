Man found unresponsive after shooting in Norwood dies in apparent homicide

NORWOOD (FOX19) - A man found unresponsive on the side of the road after a shooting in Norwood overnight has died in an apparent homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Norwood police.
Thomas Bibbs Jr., 29, was pronounced dead early Friday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
He was found on the side of the road at Silver Street and Lawn Avenue about midnight and taken to the hospital.
We reached out to Norwood police, who tell us they are investigating a shooting at Silver Street and Lawn Avenue.
The man was still alive when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
No arrests have been made, they said.
