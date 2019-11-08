Moeller football coach resigns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Archbishop Moeller High School announced Friday their head football coach resigned.
First-year head coach Todd Naumann submitted his resignation to the school following the end of a season filled with losses for the team.
“The decision to step down was very difficult – I love Moeller football but I know this is the best decision for my family and me,” Naumann said.
In his first and only year as head coach, Moeller went 2-8-0, winning games against Lafayette High School Sept. 13 and their final game of the season Nov. 2 against Canada Prep Academy, according to the school’s website.
Naumann is a 1991 graduate of Moeller, the school says, and also began his coaching career with the school as a defensive line coach.
He also previously coached varsity football at Archbishop McNicholas High School from 20111-2017 after coaching at Covington Catholic as a defensive coordinator.
Naumann returned to Moeller in 2018 as associate head coach.
He was named acting head coach of the Crusaders after former coach Dough Rosfeld left to join Zac Taylor’s staff with the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant to the head coach, largely helping Taylor with administrative work.
Naumann was named head coach of Moeller March 26.
Moeller has not said if they have anyone in mind to fill their open coaching position.
