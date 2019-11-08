New video shows bullets fly in Elmwood Place shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - Video released Friday by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows the gunfire as two people were shot at an apartment building in Elmwood Place.
The shooting happened around midnight on Oct. 9 in the 400 block of Locust Street.
Authorities say Lamont Williams, 26, and Indigo Rhodes, 28, were shot as they entered their apartment.
By releasing the video, the sheriff’s office and Elmwood Place Police hope someone will come forward with information which may lead to an arrest.
At the time of the assault, Elmwood Place Police Chief Eric Bartlett did not want to discuss a suspect or say what may have led up to the shooting, but he did say it was a “targeted attempt” on the victims and the community is not in danger.
Anyone with leads, tips, or information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352 - 3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500.
