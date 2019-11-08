Ohio State star DE suspended for NCAA violation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State suspended their star defensive player days before their game against Maryland for an NCAA violation.
Heisman Trophy contender and Defensive end Chase Young confirmed the news himself on Twitter, releasing a statement of his version of what happened.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing this week because of an NCAA eligibility issue,” Young said in the statement. “I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU. I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the university and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the whole Ohio State community for all the love and support. God bless and go Bucks!”
Young, a Junior at Ohio State, is a Maryland native and will not be eligible to play before the Buckeyes travel to his home state.
Ohio State was recently named the number one team in the College Football Playoff Rankings on ESPN Tuesday night.
According to ESPN, Young currently leads the FBS with 13.5 sacks and is tied for second with 15.5 tackles for loss.
This season, they say Young tied Ohio State’s single-game record with four sacks and five tackles for loss in the Buckeyes 38-7 win over Wisconsin Oct. 26.
Multiple reports show Young as the potential number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
