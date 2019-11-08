West Chester police investigating string of delivery driver robberies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - West Chester police are investigating after three food delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in the last month - all in the same part of town.
One of the delivery drivers said he had just gotten out of his car outside of a building at the Meadow Ridge apartments.
He said two men were outside standing and as he turned his back to them he felt a gun in his ribs.
“I could feel the cold metal through my jacket,” driver Rick Crockett said.
He said he was deliver food through the Door Dash app last Saturday night when it happened.
According to Crockett, when the gun was put into his ribs one of the men said ‘don’t move.’ He said he couldn’t believe what was happening.
“It kind of just happened so fast and then he just slid his hands through my pockets, didn’t feel anything, ‘where’s the money,'” he said.
With the Door Dash app, there is no money. So Crockett said the thieves took his phone, wallet and the food.
He said he was able to cancel the cards in his wallet and replace his stolen phone.
“If I do door dash again it’s definitely going to be during the day,” Crockett said.
West Chester Township police said the robbery matches the style of the two previous robberies in the area, but right now don’t know if the cases are connected.
