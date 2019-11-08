Woman charged in connection with fatal head-on crash in 2018

RISING SUN, Ind. (FOX19) - The Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office says a Rising Sun, Ind. woman was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash on Sept. 26, 2018.
Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on State Route 56 in Ohio County when a Dodge Journey driven by Jennifer Turner, 41, crossed the center line, hitting a Chevy Impala driven by Lauren Rose, 19, of Vevay, head-on.
Based on a review of crash data recorded by both vehicles, troopers concluded that Rose hit her brakes before the crash, slowing from 61 mph to 18 mph, while Turner made no attempt to brake before impact, said a news release from the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office.
Rose was trapped in her car and sustained serious and life-threatening injuries in the crash. She later died at the hospital.
Her passenger, Isiah Earles, 18, was not hurt.
Turner was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Her two children, who were in her vehicle, were both injured in the crash.
Turner’s daughter, 15, suffered a lacerated spleen, lacerated pancreas, lacerated liver, and multiple rib fractures. She was admitted to High Point Health and transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Her son, 8, suffered a broken elbow and was treated and released.
According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators who interviewed Turner learned she had been up since 6:30 a.m. the morning of the crash and had taken multiple doses of hydrocodone and methadone throughout the day prior to the crash.
Turner was charged with several counts including neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II substance causing death, and reckless homicide.
Turner turned herself in on Friday.
“This tragic case is a reminder to never get behind the wheel of a vehicle when you are under the influence of any substance that can cause impairment, whether it is prescribed or not. Certain prescription drugs come with warnings not to drive while taking them and those warnings are there to protect both the patient and the public,” Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said.
