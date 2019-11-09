A bit warmer Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a chilly start Saturday, we finally made our way into the upper 40s after the clouds broke and the sun came out.
Overnight we may see some mid and high clouds, but we should remain dry with low temps by morning in the low 30s.
Sunday will see us on the backside of retreating high pressure, putting us in a southerly flow. This and sunshine will take temps into the upper 50s. Enjoy it, because it all changes Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
A cold front will work through the region Monday into Monday night. In advance of this front we will see a chilly rain.
Once this front passes through, colder air will filter in and change the rain to a mix and then into some light snow.
By Tuesday morning temps will have fallen to near 20 degrees, meaning there may be some slick spots for the morning commute.
Tuesday afternoon will be cold with high temps only near 30s degrees and a few flurries about the area.
From Wednesday into the weekend we will see a slow warm-up into the mid and upper 40s by Saturday.
