Family loses everything in fire; community rallies behind them

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s all things holiday at the annual Holiday Market at the Duke Energy and Convention Center all weekend.
For many of the vendors they take all year to get ready for this one weekend. For one of those families, they weren’t sure they would even make it here.
That’s because tragedy struck just two weeks ago. Thanks to the support of the community, they’re at the market and they’re ready for you to visit their booth.
“This is home to us,” says Rustic Grains Co-owner Sarah Cox. “We do a lot of shows with Rustic Grains each year. The people that are here from the vendors to the customers this is our support system.”
Cox is busy at the annual Holiday Market selling all things custom made at her booth. This is their busiest time of the year helping people shop for the holidays and completing custom orders.
Cox and her husband Daniel are trying to focus on this weekend’s event.
Just two weeks ago while burning scrap wood at home, the fire got out of control.
“Over the past couple of weeks we’ve come to realize we’ve lost everything,” Cox said.
The fire destroyed their home and the area where they build custom furniture and create everything sold at the Holiday Market. But the couple, along with their three kids 7-year-old Crosley, 5-year-old Alden and 1-year-old Nolia, is trying to look forward.
They say they're overwhelmed by the help from their family and friends.
“From clothing, to meals, just making sure that we have something to eat every night,” Cox said. “To toys for the kids. The stuff that you don’t think about, even though it’s just material, the stuff that you don’t think about until it’s gone. The kids all they want are their Legos.”
Cox says she looks forward to seeing the people each year here at the market.
“All of the people that are here that are our vendor friends, I mean we so appreciate just their hugs and their comfort and their love,” she said.
Jill Flory with Sew a Fine Seam has offered to help her fellow vendors that she considers family.
“I’ve offered product,” Flory said. “I’m like ‘tell me what I can do to fill your booth’, just praying for them and supporting them any way we can. It’s a great community.”
Sarah and Daniel Cox admit they don’t really know what’s next for their family or their business, but they have faith that everything will work out in the end.
“We don’t question at all," she said. “There’s a plan behind what happened, there’s a purpose, we truly feel in our heart that the best is yet to come and that we’re just having that mustard seed faith right now and following His path.”
You can help the family if you would like to donate at this link.
The Holiday Market is open Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
