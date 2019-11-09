Last victim of Mexico border killings to be laid to rest

Howard Miller embraces family members during the burial service for his wife Rhonita Miller and four of their young children who were murdered by drug cartel gunmen, at the cemetery in Colonia Le Baron, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The bodies of Miller and four of her children were taken in a convoy of pickup trucks and SUVS, on the same dirt-and-rock mountainous road where they were killed Monday, for burial in the community of Colonia Le Baron in Chihuahua state. (Source: AP Photo/Marco Ugarte/AP)