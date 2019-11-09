Man helps mother out of burning home in Springfield Twp.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One claims her son helped her out of her burning home in Springfield Township Saturday morning after a candle in her bedroom was lit overnight and caught the nightstand on fire.
Hamilton County Fire dispatchers say they were dispatched in the 2000 block of First Avenue at 8:02 a.m.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said after she saw the flames she called her son for help.
“I smelled something and I woke up and I was like damn. It’s on fire. When he came in the hallway it was a small fire honestly. He did something and he said ‘get some water call 911.’ ‘I’m like call 911 for what it’s just a small fire,’ she said. "Baby, in 60 seconds that whole room was in flames.”
She said the fire started after her nightstand caught on fire due to a candle that was lit overnight.
Then the fire quickly spread to the curtains and walls.
“My son literally picked me up and threw me out. I didn’t have on any clothes or any shoes. I said I’m not going I got to get my glasses, I can’t even see. You know it is what it is,” she said.
Her son is being treated for smoke ventilation and burns. He is expected to be okay, said the woman.
“I have my son. I have my life that’s all you can ask for,” she said.
The woman said that the house is a total loss.
The American Red Cross was called to help the family.
