1 person injured after house fire in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire happened in Springfield Township Saturday morning.
Hamilton County Fire dispatchers say they were dispatched in the 2000 block of First Avenue at 8:02 a.m.
One person was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Fire dispatchers say the person’s condition is unknown at this time and the American Red Cross has been contacted.
Dispatchers say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
